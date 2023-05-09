Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows

FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Citing continuing health problems, country music performer Morgan Wallen is rescheduling several shows.

Wallen in an Instagram post apologized to fans, saying he got “bad news” from the Vanderbilt Voice Center.

After 10 days of rest, he resumed singing but reinjured his vocal cords after three performances in Florida.

He said he’s had to postpone six weeks of shows for vocal rest “for the longevity of my career.” Those dates are in the process of being rescheduled.

Wallen also said he won’t be able to perform at the American Country Music events he had planned to.

Wallen’s earlier schedule changes due to his vocal issues devastated his fans.

An upset fan filed a lawsuit against Wallen over his canceled show last month in Oxford, Mississippi, but has since withdrawn it. Fans complained they spent thousands of dollars for a show that was nixed at the last minute.

Wallen also faced adversity back in 2021 after he was caught on tape uttering a racial slur, for which he apologized. The controversy briefly put his career in jeopardy, but he has since reached new heights of popularity.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Deputy Kaitie Leising with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the...
UPDATE: Fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy named
Tribute placed on patrol car sitting outside of St. Croix's Government Building in honor of...
Communities mourn loss of St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
EAU CLAIRE HOME EXPLOSION
No one hurt after home explosion in Eau Claire
AG JOSH KAUL
Attorney General Kaul Announces Distribution of $141 Million Settlement to Millions of Low-Income Americans Deceived by TurboTax Owner Intuit

Latest News

Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Posts show Texas mall gunman researched attack for weeks
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury reaches verdict in suit accusing Trump of rape
Fort Hood is being renamed.
Fort Hood renamed after Hispanic general
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted ‘I am a racist’
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
U of Idaho awarding posthumous degrees to stabbing victims