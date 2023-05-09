DHS to host State Employment Career Fair in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Health Services, in partnership with the Department of Corrections, Department of Military Affairs, and Department of Veterans Affairs, is set to host a State Employment Career Fair in Chippewa Falls.

A media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services states, “Recruiters will be seeking to fill dozens of jobs at locations across the Chippewa Valley. This first-of-its-kind free event for state employment is designed to make it easy for people to serve their state. Applications will be accepted on-site. Interviews will be conducted on-site for many positions.”

The Career Fair is scheduled to be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. located at Northern Wisconsin Center Training Center 2820 E Park Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, according to the media release.

Additional information is available HERE.

