DHS to host State Employment Career Fair in Chippewa Falls

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Health Services, in partnership with the Department of Corrections, Department of Military Affairs, and Department of Veterans Affairs, is set to host a State Employment Career Fair in Chippewa Falls.

A media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services states, “Recruiters will be seeking to fill dozens of jobs at locations across the Chippewa Valley. This first-of-its-kind free event for state employment is designed to make it easy for people to serve their state. Applications will be accepted on-site. Interviews will be conducted on-site for many positions.”

The Career Fair is scheduled to be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. located at Northern Wisconsin Center Training Center 2820 E Park Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, according to the media release.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Deputy Kaitie Leising with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the...
UPDATE: Fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy named
Tribute placed on patrol car sitting outside of St. Croix's Government Building in honor of...
Communities mourn loss of St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
EAU CLAIRE HOME EXPLOSION
No one hurt after home explosion in Eau Claire
AG JOSH KAUL
Attorney General Kaul Announces Distribution of $141 Million Settlement to Millions of Low-Income Americans Deceived by TurboTax Owner Intuit

Latest News

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
WATCH LIVE: News conference scheduled for 1 p.m. on St. Croix County deputy killed in line of duty
Elizabeth Smith
Winona woman arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI, possessing methamphetamine
Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Chick-fil-A food truck to be at Eau Claire Hy-Vee Tuesday
Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Vernon County Sheriff’s Office: No active shooter at Stoddard Elementary School