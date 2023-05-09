Elk Mound Fire District responds to 2 fires within the last few days

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a social post via the Facebook page of Elk Mound Fire District, the Elk Mound Fire District responded to two reports of fires recently.

The social post says on May 6 at 4:53 a.m. the Elk Mound Fire District was called to a structure fire on the 5500 block of 867th Street in the township of Elk Mound and on May 8 at 7:44 p.m. they were called to the 3500 block of 890th Street in the Township of Springbrook for an attached garage that was on fire and spreading to the house.

The social post states, “It’s been a busy few days for crews with the Elk Mound Fire District.

On Saturday 5/6 at 4:53am we were called to a structure fire on the 5500 block of 867th St in the township of Elk Mound. Crews arrived to a single story home fully involved on all sides. The single occupant and their dog were able to exit the structure. One cat was rescued. The occupant was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Unfortunately the structure is considered a total loss. No firefighters were injured. Assisting Elk Mound Fire was Wheaton Fire & Rescue, Menomonie Fire Department, Colfax Fire Department, Colfax Wisconsin EMS and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is unknown.

On Monday 5/8 at 7:44pm we were called to the 3500 block of 890th St in the Township of Springbrook for an attached garage that was on fire and spreading to the house. All occupants and pets were able to exit safely. Crews arrived on scene and did an aggressive exterior attack before making entry to the house. Fire had spread to the attic area but was able to be stopped before spreading further. Most of the belongings in the house were able to be salvaged. No firefighters were injured. Assisting Elk Mound Fire was Wheaton Fire and Rescue, Menomonie Fire, and the Dunn County Sheriffs Office. The cause of the fire is believed to be from an air compressor in the garage.

We want to thank the agencies who assisted us, especially the men and women who signed up to make a difference in each of our communities by volunteering with their local fire departments and ambulance services.

Colin Feuster

Fire Chief

Elk Mound Fire District”

