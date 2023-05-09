Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen St. Croix County deputy

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #199 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 12, 2023, in honor of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising.

“Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive, and dedication to service she carried with her every day,” Gov. Evers said. “The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state. We continue to keep Deputy Leising’s family and loved ones, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Croix County community, and all those that knew and served alongside her in our hearts as they mourn her tragic passing.”

Services for Deputy Leising are scheduled to be held on Fri., May 12, 2023, in Hudson.

According to the media release from Governor Tony Evers, Executive Order #199 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Fri., May 12, 2023, and is available here.

The full media release from Gov. Evers is available HERE.

