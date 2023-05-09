Gov. Evers promotes tourism in Chippewa Valley

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Evers took a tour of the Chippewa Valley Tuesday to celebrate National Travel and Tourism week.

Evers started his visit at the new Leinenkugel Disc Golf Course in Chippewa Falls Tuesday afternoon. The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce received a $30,000 tourism grant to create the course to attract new visitors year-round, as it has been designed for snowshoeing and ski trails in the winter months.

Afterwards, Evers visited the Children’s Museum in Eau Claire to take a tour. While there, he spoke on how investments and initiatives in the budget aimed at bolstering the state’s tourism have helped create the current budget surplus.

“And state can be a positive partner in these efforts. I know a lot of these are private sector things that we’ve actually helped out, like the main street bounce back. But, you know, community places like this, we have to look forward to more investments,” Evers said.

Last week, republicans on the Joint Finance Committee voted to remove the Governor’s proposed $50 million investment to continue the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program, along with more than 540 other items.

