Mainly dry as much warmer weather arrives for the mid-late week

Scattered thunderstorms have been flaring up across far Western Wisconsin this evening, producing heavy rainfall and small hail. There is also a low risk for an isolated tornado, where conditions are a bit favorable for this possibility over Southeast Minnesota. Any storms will likely dissipate as we head past sunset and the atmosphere cools. The rest of tonight will feature variable clouds with still a stray shower or storm possible. Lows will be around 50. Tuesday will largely be dry, but small chances for stray showers and thunderstorms will continue, with a weak boundary in the area. The day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine otherwise, with a warmer afternoon as temperatures top out in the 70s.

A weak surface trough remains in the area Tuesday (weau)

A surface high pressure system will be located just to the east and will likely stick around the Great Lakes into the late week. In the upper levels we will be watching a broad ridge also take hold across the central states, leading to mainly dry and warmer weather. Wednesday is looking mostly sunny with light south and southwest breezes around the high to our east. Temperatures will have a chance to warm nicely, rising several degrees above average with widespread 70s and even a few 80 degree highs possible. The same is likely into Thursday and Friday as the ridge crests over the region. The one thing we will be watching is a slow moving front and low pressure system across the Plains, and how quickly any clouds and precipitation may move into the state. Thursday will remain unseasonably warm and dry with highs around 80. Some extra clouds may arrive by Friday, and there is at least a small indication that a shower or storm may be possible by later in the day. Those chances will only increase heading into the weekend as this slow moving system moves closer. A few showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, with Saturday night currently sticking out for the best chances of a more widespread rain with thunderstorms. By Sunday we look to see improving conditions. Temperatures during this stretch will cool with the extra cloud and rain chances, dropping back into the 60s to finish out the weekend, before warming again into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.