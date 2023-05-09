EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - May is National Stroke Awareness Month and health providers are urging you not to ignore the signs and symptoms of a stroke.

News Release: Every 40 seconds in the United States someone has a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); every four minutes, someone dies.

When a stroke occurs, “time is brain” because every minute the brain is without oxygen, two million brain cells die, says HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Stroke Program Coordinator and Registered Nurse Annie Letkiewicz.

“Treatment for stroke can begin in the ambulance, even before getting to an emergency department, so it’s really important to get someone who may be having a stroke medical assistance as soon as possible,” says Letkiewicz.

She also says it’s critical to not ignore the signs and symptoms of a stroke, even if you’re experiencing just one of the symptoms, which can be remembered by the phrase/acronym BE FAST:

B – Balance difficulty: Sudden loss of balance or coordination, weakness or dizziness

E – Eye changes: Sudden onset of vision changes in one or both eyes

F – Face drooping: Sudden onset of facial drooping, usually on one side

A – Arm weakness: Sudden weakness or numbness in the arm, leg or face, usually on one side of the body

S – Speech difficulty: Sudden onset of trouble speaking or difficulty in understanding speech

T – Terrible headache: Sudden onset on severe headache with no known cause

The onset of any of these symptoms requires immediate medical attention – call 911.

The CDC says 80% of strokes are preventable by making lifestyle changes to reduce your risk:

· Don’t smoke

· Be physically active

· Control cholesterol

· Control blood pressure

· Maintain a healthy body weight

· Reduce blood sugar

Letkiewicz says those preventative actions are important because they are within your control. Other things like age, family history, race and gender are not.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is the only hospital in western Wisconsin to offer a revolutionary procedure called cloth retrieval which can break up a clot and remove it from the brain after onset of stroke symptoms.

“Minutes and hours after a successful clot retrieval procedure, patients may be walking, talking and symptom free - even after serious stroke symptoms,” says Dr. Jacques Tham, interventional radiologist on staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. “The sooner a patient can be brought to a hospital, the better chance he or she has of a successful recovery.”

For more information about signs, symptoms and how to respond, visit the American Stroke Association or: www.cdc.gov/stroke

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is recognized by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Coverdell Stroke Program for excellence in stroke care. It also is certified as a Primary Plus Stroke Center from DNV Healthcare USA Inc. To learn more, visit our Emergency Stroke Care webpage.

