Rest areas on I-94 in Jackson County to temporarily close for maintenance

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - The rest areas off east- and westbound I-94 between Black River Falls and Millston in Jackson County will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 for maintenance.

Rest areas are also located along I-90/94 in Juneau County northwest of Lyndon Station and southeast of Mauston and along I-94 in Dunn County in Menomonie.

For more information about construction projects, rest areas and road conditions, go to https://511wi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.