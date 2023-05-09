Vernon County Sheriff’s Office: No active shooter at Stoddard Elementary School

A Vernon County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office squad vehicle.
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says there is no active shooter at the Stoddard Elementary School after a report Tuesday morning.

A media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office states, “This morning at about 9:31AM, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an active shooter at the Stoddard Elementary School. As officers were responding, it was determined that there was no active shooter at the school and there is NO threat at the school. Officers responded very quickly and as a precaution, they are contacting each school in the area. Again, it has been determined that there is no active shooter, and the community is NOT at risk. Thank you!”

