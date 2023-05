CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 34th Walk to End Epilepsy is happening Saturday, May 20 at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin is holding the walk to support over 14,000 people in the Chippewa Valley with epilepsy.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the walk at 11 a.m.

Following the walk, there is a picnic lunch provided.

