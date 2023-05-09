Warmer than average temperatures prevail the next few days with mainly dry weather

A mostly sunny sky dominated this afternoon with high pressure situated to the east, while a weak front continues to sit over the region. Temperatures made it into the low and mid-70s across the area with dew points hanging out in the 50s, making it feel slightly humid out. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening with quiet weather in store tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid and upper 50s. Tomorrow’s weather will turn out beautiful for any outdoor plans as high pressure remains positioned over the Great Lakes Region with broad upper-level ridging overhead. Southerly winds coupled with plenty of sunshine will drive afternoon highs into the upper 70s and around 80.

A weak front lingers north with sunshine and warm temperatures Wednesday (WEAU)

We won’t see much of a change in the weather pattern Thursday as sunshine and unseasonably warm air stick around with temperatures up around 80, but we will be watching the next storm system slowly lift out of the Rockies and into the Central Plains. As the low and its associated fronts make gradual progress to the northeast on Friday, extra clouds will filter into the region with a few stray showers or storms not being ruled out. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s, before we start to cool down into Mother’s Day weekend with cloud cover becoming prevalent as the weather-maker draws closer. Aside from a small chance for showers Saturday, much of the day is now trending drier with occasionally breezy east winds and highs near average in the low 70s. By Mother’s Day on Sunday, low pressure will be tracking south of the Badger state with an increased chance for showers throughout the day, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy for mom if your plans involve being outdoors. In addition to the potential for precipitation, Sunday will feature cooler temperatures as most places will struggle to get out of the 60s. Looking ahead to early next week, it appears we’ll see improvements as a large surface high settles in to the west. This will bring the return of sunshine across Western Wisconsin, and while the new week will start out in the mid-70s, the seasonable 60s may make a return Tuesday as northwesterly flow and a trough over Eastern Canada usher in a cooler air mass.

