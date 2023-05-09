WATCH LIVE: News conference scheduled for 1 p.m. on St. Croix County deputy killed in line of duty

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday evening.(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) -A news conference is set to begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the St. Croix County deputy killed Saturday evening while responding to a call of a of a possible drunk driver near Glenwood City.

Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald, says details on funeral arrangements for Deputy Kaitie Leising will be released at that time. You can watch the news conference live here starting at 1 p.m. We will also air it live on WEAU and on our WEAU Facebook page.

Donations can be sent to WESTconsin Credit Union.  Checks should be written to “Benefit of Deputy Leising” and can be dropped off at any branch.  Checks can also be dropped off at the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department. There is a St Croix County Squad car parked in front of the Sheriff’s Department for memorials and flowers.

