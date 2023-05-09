Winona woman arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI, possessing methamphetamine

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Winona, Minn. woman is arrested on the suspicion of a 7th OWI offense and possessing methamphetamine.

A criminal complaint shows 36-year-old Elizabeth Smith is facing charges of operating with restricted controlled substance in blood -7, 8 or 9th offense, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a sergeant with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a loud exhaust on Saturday, May 6, 2023, on Bluff Siding Road.

The criminal complaint says the lone occupant, a woman, attempted to give the sergeant a false identity and the sergeant also smelled what they suspected to be burned marijuana. Due to the woman “lying about her identity, the burnt odor of marijuana, and the woman’s glossy, blood shot, droopy eyes” a narcotics K9 was deployed. The woman then admitted she was Elizabeth Smith, and she didn’t have insurance, so she lied about her name.

According to the criminal complaint, during the search of the vehicle, the sergeant found a bag in the trunk. Inside the bag was a prescription bottle with Smith’s name on it. There was also a pouch. Inside the pouch was a plastic container containing a white crystalized substance, a folded piece of tin paper containing a white crystalized substance, a meth pipe, a Bic pen taken apart and residue inside the plastic pen tube.

A cash bond of $5,000.00 is set for Smith. A court appearance is scheduled for June 14, 2023.

