1 person dead after incident at 3M plant in Prairie Du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after an incident at the 3M plant in Prairie Du Chien Tuesday.

Police Chief Kyle Teynor says the Prairie Du Chien Police Department was called to the 3M plant on North Marquette Road Tuesday morning for a report of an injury from an industrial incident. Officers and medics arrived and found a victim who had severe injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

3M and its employees cooperated with the initial investigation. Further investigation will be completed by OSHA.

The name of the victim is not released at this time.

