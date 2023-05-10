Academy of Country Music: Country Fest a nominee for Festival of the Year

NASHVILLE (WEAU) - According to the Academy of Country Music website, Country Fest, held in Cadott, Wis., is a nominee for Festival of the Year.

A press release on the website states,” The 58th ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, with the Official ACM Red Carpet Show beginning Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. "

Additional information about the nominees is available HERE.

