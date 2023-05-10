EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is preparing for the final concert of the season, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Pablo Center.

News Release: Rehearsals of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO)

are underway as the musicians, under the direction of CVSO’s Conductor and Music Director

Nobuyoshi Yasuda, excitedly prepare for a concert that features one of the most famous and

historic pieces of the 20th century: Symphony No. 5 by Dmitri Shostakovich.

CVSO will conclude its 2022-2023 season with its concert, “The Rise and Fall of Freedom,” on

Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Tickets

are available through the Pablo Center box office by phone (715-832-2787), email

(boxoffice@pablocenter.org), or online (www.pablocenter.org).

The three pieces on the program are by Russian composers who each experienced—and

reacted to—their country’s turmoil in their own way. The tranquil Prelude to Khovanshchina by

Modest Mussorgsky and Piotr Tchaikovsky’s emotional Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture are

paired with Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony.

Cellist Laura Jensen, a 30-year veteran of CVSO, captures the excitement felt by the

orchestra’s musicians: “I have always thought of this as a ‘youthful’ piece. When you are sitting

in the middle of an orchestra and everyone is playing really loud and well, you can actually feel

the music resonating in your body.” Susan Halderman, principal cellist of CVSO and a member

for over 20 years, agrees. “There is so much to listen to that I can get wrapped up in as I play...

It’s a special treat that Shostakovich lets the cello and bass sections dig in and play out so

many times.”

Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony was written during a troubling time when the composer was

under scrutiny by government authorities, who had rejected his previous work and threatened

to censure him (or worse) if he didn’t produce music that was more in line with their strict

expectations. Shostakovich never spoke publicly on his political intentions with his Fifth

Symphony, and interpretations vary widely over how subversive he intended this work to be.

The Fifth Symphony was an enormous success at its premiere in 1937 and continues to be

widely popular today, with orchestra musicians eager to perform it. Halderman has been

hoping for years CVSO would take it on and be able to share this work with the Chippewa

Valley audience: “Shostakovich is fun and wild, and will be an enjoyable experience!” Jensen

sums up her enthusiasm: “The ending of this symphony is the Rock and Roll of classical

music!”

