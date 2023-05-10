Construction underway at Chippewa Crossing with more businesses expected to be built

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new development in Chippewa Falls is set to include more new business that include a coffee shop and a hotel.

That is in addition to the Festival Foods that has been in the works.

The scene at Chippewa Crossing is very active with construction crews working to make the project in essentially the backyard of the Chippewa Falls Fire Station a reality.

“As you can see, we’re going to get a Festival Foods, we’re going to get a hotel, we’re going to get a Kwik Trip, there’s also going to be a nice coffee shop,” said Charlie Walker, chair of the Chippewa Economic Development Corporation.

A Caribou Coffee location and a Culver’s are now expected for the site.

Walker said this is a long time coming, with Milwaukee-based company Wanguard Partners Inc. having owned the land for a little over a decade.

“The contractors have been prepping the site for development for about two years. Surveying and getting it all ready. That tells you that they have confidence in the Chippewa Valley economy. And things are looking good in Chippewa Falls,” said Walker.

That investment is something Walker said should benefit the people who live in the area.

“Retail follows job growth and housing growth. And then retail comes. So, now we’re seeing the boom in retail. Really going to help bring more sales tax dollars to Chippewa County. More property tax assessment,” said Walker.

Construction is going on in phases. Walker said the goal is to have all of it done by early 2024.

“You can see the number of people it takes to build the facilities and the economic impacts that has as well. They’re moving dirt. As you can see, they’re moving fast. That building will be up, it will be operational and it will be a great asset to Chippewa Falls,” said Walker.

The Kwik Trip and Festival Foods are expected to be up and running by late Summer or early Fall. The hotel is slated to be the last thing constructed.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said the road leading up to the Fire Station will be expanded to four lanes to accommodate the traffic expected for the area.

Walker said Wanguard is advertising more space, which could mean more businesses coming to Chippewa Crossing.

