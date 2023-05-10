DHS hosts State Employment Career Fair in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A career fair in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday is helping connect potential employees with state departments looking to fill dozens of open positions.

The Department of Health Services, Corrections, Military Affairs, and Veterans Affairs hosted a State Employment Career Fair Wednesday.

The event was held at the NWC Training Center in Chippewa Falls. Applications were accepted on site, and interviews were also conducted for many positions.

Jason Fischer with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the event is a great resource for those looking for work.

“We really appreciate all the folks who are coming out here to speak with us today and learn about state employment. We have really lots of opportunities for folks, rewarding careers with rewarding benefits. And we hope people that are looking for work give us a look and see what’s available for them,” Fischer said.

Additional information is available HERE.

