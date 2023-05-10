DHS hosts State Employment Career Fair in Chippewa Falls

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A career fair in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday is helping connect potential employees with state departments looking to fill dozens of open positions.

The Department of Health Services, Corrections, Military Affairs, and Veterans Affairs hosted a State Employment Career Fair Wednesday.

The event was held at the NWC Training Center in Chippewa Falls. Applications were accepted on site, and interviews were also conducted for many positions.

Jason Fischer with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the event is a great resource for those looking for work.

“We really appreciate all the folks who are coming out here to speak with us today and learn about state employment. We have really lots of opportunities for folks, rewarding careers with rewarding benefits. And we hope people that are looking for work give us a look and see what’s available for them,” Fischer said.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AG JOSH KAUL
Attorney General Kaul Announces Distribution of $141 Million Settlement to Millions of Low-Income Americans Deceived by TurboTax Owner Intuit
The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Funeral to be held Friday for St. Croix County deputy killed in line of duty
Elizabeth Smith
Winona woman arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI, possessing methamphetamine
Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Chick-fil-A food truck stops in Eau Claire Tuesday
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: June and Amy
State Departments Looking for Workers
State Departments Looking for Workers
Eau Claire DHS New COVID Changes
Eau Claire DHS New COVID Changes
The only daytime homeless shelter in Eau Claire may be moving to a new facility.
Eau Claire City Council approves funding for new daytime homeless shelter
Chippewa Crossing Construction Underway
Chippewa Crossing Construction Underway