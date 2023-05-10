Eau Claire City Council approves 4th of July fireworks display for High Bridge

Fourth of July fireworks
Fourth of July fireworks(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council has decided where this year’s 4th of July fireworks display will be held.

After a 6-4 vote at Tuesday night’s meeting, a resolution was approved to have the event take place at the High Bridge.

The City Council initially considered a resolution on April 25 to move the show out of Carson Park to the High Bridge, but it failed after a 5-5 tie.

A work session was held on May 2 for City Council members to discuss the best place to hold the display, with alternate locations including the Eastside Hill (Plank Hill) and the Grand Avenue bridge.

Festival Foods will be sponsoring the fireworks display this year.

