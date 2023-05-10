Eau Claire elementary school walk, run involves families

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Elementary School is wrapping up its walk/run program for the spring season.

The Blazing Lions Program is held at Longfellow Elementary School in the fall and again in the spring. For about 40 minutes before school starts twice a week, students and their families are invited to walk or run around the pathway on the playground. They earn sticks for every lap and the fifth-grade students add up the sticks at the end of the program.

Physical Education Teacher Tom Dahl says it’s a great way to involve families with healthy activities.

“Being able to see families, being able to see parents and grandparents out here, being able to see them interact with the kids, how happy the kids are that mom and dad and grandma and grandpa come here. The staff support it really is a total school involvement. So it’s one of my highlights,” Dahl said.

Those with the most laps, or sticks, at the end of the program earn some extra time in the gym.

Dahl says the Blazing Lions Program has being happening at Longfellow for more than 15 years.

