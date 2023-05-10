Groundbreaking held at VFW Post 305

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire VFW Post is getting ready for renovations.

Wednesday morning, a groundbreaking was held at VFW Post 305 on Starr Avenue to celebrate the beginning of the process.

Some of the new additions include a new, larger kitchen, and a revamped military museum. Due to the construction, Post 305 is closed now, and it is scheduled to re-open in mid-Aug. Auxiliary members of the Post say the goal of the new post is to be a community hub for not only veterans, but the larger military community.

Post 305 is still looking for funds to help complete the remodel. Donation information is available here.

