La Crosse County Public Safety Communications asking people to check their smartphone’s SOS settings

CITY OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to unintentional 9-1-1 phone calls, the La Crosse County Public Safety Communications is asking for the public’s assistance in checking their smartphone’s SOS settings.

That is according to a social post via the City of Onalaska Police Department.

The social post states, “La Crosse County Public Safety Communications, or 9-1-1, are asking for the public’s assistance in checking your smartphone’s SOS settings. 1,108 unintentional 9-1-1 calls were received in March alone, taking resources away from true emergency situations. This issue may be linked to a recent android update and can be easily remedied in your phone’s settings!”

