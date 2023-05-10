La Crosse County Public Safety Communications asking people to check their smartphone’s SOS settings
May. 10, 2023
CITY OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to unintentional 9-1-1 phone calls, the La Crosse County Public Safety Communications is asking for the public’s assistance in checking their smartphone’s SOS settings.
That is according to a social post via the City of Onalaska Police Department.
The social post states, “La Crosse County Public Safety Communications, or 9-1-1, are asking for the public’s assistance in checking your smartphone’s SOS settings. 1,108 unintentional 9-1-1 calls were received in March alone, taking resources away from true emergency situations. This issue may be linked to a recent android update and can be easily remedied in your phone’s settings!”
