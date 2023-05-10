Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 22-year-old woman

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a missing person alert for 22-year-old Krystamarie Ilizabeth Welch.

Welch was reportedly last seen at a home in Frederic on the morning of May 7, 2023, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network Alert.

The Alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network states, “Welch was reportedly last seen at a residence in rural Frederic during the early morning hours of May 7th, 2023. According to her boyfriend, Welch was contacted by an unknown person who stated that her niece was injured, was in trouble and was at a local hospital. Welch gathered two luggage bags and was observed getting into an unknown vehicle. LE has since determined that Welch’s niece was not injured and/or in distress. Since leaving, Welch has not returned to her residence and has not had any known contact with family or friends. Her phone has been turned off/is off and her whereabouts are currently unknown. Welch is stated to have ties to eastern Wisconsin (Green Bay), Oshkosh WI and also the State of Maine. Welch has a history of mental illness, to include being diagnosed as bi-polar and multiple personality disorder. She is no longer taking her mental health-related medications. Welch has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.”

If located, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency and/or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 715-491-5904 or andrew.vitalis@polkcountywi.gov.

