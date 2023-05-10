River Prairie Festival will feature competing local singers

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -An artist market, yoga in the park, and a cover song competition are just a few events in the works for the 2023 River Prairie Festival kicking off this weekend.

The River Prairie Festival will take place at River Prairie Park in Altoona from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 13. One of the events is the Take The Mic competition where youth and adult singers will perform a cover song and compete for cash prizes and a trophy. Sponsor and Event Organizer, Brenda Knutson, said her favorite part of the event is seeing the excitement on the performer’s faces.

“We’re really fortunate to be in a community that celebrates art so much and just seeing people that supported each other, supported the people who were singing, it’s an amazing community event,” Knutson said.

There are three prizes up for grabs in both the youth and adult category. There is a chance to win $500, $250, or $100. Knutson said there are still a few spots open in the competition.

To register for the contest click here.

To find out festival details click here.

