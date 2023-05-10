Sporadic showers and storms possible through Mother’s Day weekend with near to above average temperatures

It was a beautiful day to enjoy the great outdoors as sunshine prevailed with high pressure over the Great Lakes as well as an upper-level ridge overhead. As a result, widespread 70s were found throughout Western Wisconsin with a few spots reaching up to 80. Clouds will be in and out of the area tonight as a batch of showers and thunderstorms move across Minnesota overnight. A stray shower may reach our western-most counties by daybreak, but many locations will stay dry with mild lows in the upper 50s and around 60. Uncertainties loom regarding tomorrow’s weather as there are some disagreements on overall cloud cover throughout the day as well as precipitation. Right now, it seems that we may see some showers and isolated thunder near and west of the Chippewa Valley during the morning hours with clouds and sunshine on tap in the afternoon as any showers fall apart with eastward progression. Cloud cover could limit how high temperatures climb, but we are forecast to reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Low pressure develops southwest of Wisconsin with a few showers possible (WEAU)

Friday will bring additional chances for spotty showers and storms as a deepening low pressure system moves over the Central Plains. The day will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs back above average in the upper 70s. Chances for on and off precipitation will continue at night and into the start of the weekend as our storm looks to track south and west of Wisconsin. Meanwhile, breezes will pick up from the east as our pressure gradient tightens with slightly cooler temperatures in the low 70s. The good news is while we do have chances for a few showers on Sunday for Mother’s Day, recent forecast guidance has backed off on these with a drier solution now looking possible. Clouds will stick around, but we could see some intervals of sunshine with near normal highs in the mid and upper 60s. By Monday, things will improve considerably as a large area of high pressure takes hold in the Northern Plains with abundant sunshine returning and temperatures pushing into the mid-70s. Sunny weather looks to continue through mid-week with another high dropping down from Canada, but we’ll be cooling slightly into the low 70s as a large trough to the east and northerly flow influence the region.

