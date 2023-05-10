Taylor Schabusiness bond reduction denied in Green Bay dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bond remains at $2 million for the woman accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man.

Taylor Schabusiness’s attorney asked for a bond reduction. The judge denied it Tuesday afternoon.

Brown County Judge Thomas Welsh explained he has to take into account many different factors when setting bond. One of the most important ones is making sure the defendant follows the rules and shows up in court.

Part of the defense’s bond request included GPS monitoring of Schabusiness, but the State quickly reminded the judge the defendant had a GPS monitoring bracelet at the time she’s accused of killing Shad Thyrion in his mother’s home in February 2022.

The judge denied the bond reduction request but he did set a date for a Miranda Goodchild hearing. The defense filed a motion for the “exclusion of statements while in custody.” This hearing would look at whether statements given were voluntary and how it plays into which evidence will be allowed at trial.

The judge is expected to receive DVDs of Schabusiness throughout her time in custody to review prior to the hearing. Those recordings will be sealed.

“Public has a right to know, but we want to have a fair and impartial jury,” Judge Walsh said. “I don’t want them to hear stuff that might be excluded. I will have it sealed until trial to ensure the fairest trial is offered.”

The defense also asked the judge to consider a motion Walsh said he’s never considered before: prohibiting the prosecution from participating in the voir dire process, which is part of the jury-picking process and is almost always done by both sides.

“Entering an order that the State is prohibited from participating in voir dire is something I am not likely to order,” Walsh responded, “but if you have some legal authority that would suggest that I should be doing that, I guess I ask you to provide that. You’ve indicated you want that. My experience, I’ve never seen, at least the case in front of me, whether that has been asked for or I’ve ordered it, I have not heard of it happening before anywhere else, but I have not been everywhere else.”

The Miranda Goodchild hearing is set for June 13. It’s expected to last for hours.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.