Team Rubicon assisting with flood clean up in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE FLOODING
LA CROSSE FLOODING(Daniel Gomez)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - Flood waters have receded in the Town of Campbell, according to the media release from the Town of Campbell.

Team Rubicon has been asked by La Crosse County and the Town of Campbell to do reconnaissance of cleanup needed following the record flooding, according to the media release.

The media release states, “Team Rubicon members will be on the ground talking to homeowners primarily in the North Lakeshore, Lancaster, Hanson, Edgewater Lane and Drive areas. They will also be in the Bainbridge, Caroline, Usher, Elm, neighborhoods assessing damage. These are the regions where residents reported damage to the County 2-1-1 hotline. Their primary focus is debris removal, and “mucking” out basements or possibly removing drywall or carpet from flooded basements.”

If you have damage due to flooding or water backing up in your basement due to the recent flooding, you must report it to 2-1-1 to be eligible for assistance, according to the media release.

