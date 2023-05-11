2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB investigating cause

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Grace Lutheran Church on Whitrock Avenue near Wisconsin Rapids
By Heather Poltrock, Emily Davies and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A man and woman were injured Thursday after a small-engine plane crashed in a neighborhood in Wisconsin Rapids.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Grace Lutheran Chruch which is located on Whitrock Avenue.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said the occupants of the plan are being treated for head trauma. One is headed to Riverview Hospital and another to Marshfield Clinic Hospital.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s records of the aircraft, the plane was deregistered in 2013. Those registration records describe the plane as a fixed-wing, single-engine Sea Hawk model plane manufactured in 1991, with a Lycoming 0-320 series engine.

Sheriff Becker said the plane was on the ground and hit a power pole which likely caused it to flip. The official cause of the crash is under investigation. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been requested to respond to the scene.

Grand Rapids Police first responded to the scene, followed by Wood County deputies.

This is a developing story.

