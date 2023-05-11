2 people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

OAK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 around 5:16 P.M. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash with injury on US Highway 10 near 1200th St in Oak Grove Township.

The media release says it was determined that a truck towing a trailer being operated by a 28-year-old from Kenyon, Minn. man was traveling westbound on US Highway 10 waiting to turn south onto 1200th Street when he was hit from behind by a car traveling westbound being operated by a 25-year-old woman from Farmington, Minn.

According to the media release, the 28-year-old man was taken by Allina EMS to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn. with undetermined injuries. The media release says the 25-year-old woman was taken by Allina EMS to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was Allina EMS, Prescott Police Department and the Prescott Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.