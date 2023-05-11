Chili’s no longer coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chili’s is not coming to Eau Claire, according to Economic Development Manager Aaron White.

According to White, the developer did not give a reason for pulling out. White says typical reasons for dropping a project at this stage have related to construction costs and/or interest rates increases. White added there is another project looking at the space and have submitted some preliminary plans, but have not officially identified themselves yet.

In July, 2022 The Eau Claire Plan Commission unanimously approved site plans for two new businesses to build near the intersection of Gateway Drive and Prill Road.

It initially had been anticipated that one of the buildings, located near the intersection of the two roads, would be for a Chili’s restaurant.

