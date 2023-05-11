Eau Claire City Council interviews candidates for District 1 seat

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The District 1 seat on the Eau Claire City Council is vacant, so Wednesday, council members interviewed potential candidates.

The seat opened up after Emily Berge assumed her role as City Council President.

District 1 is on the north side of Eau Claire, and is responsible for representing the north side of town during meetings.

“I really tried hard to be connected to the north side and the community in the neighborhood, so I would hope and I think that person will be connected, and I think knowing that if you run for City Council that you do represent the district, or the City at large,” Berge said. “I would hope that they would do that, and I think that the council will be looking for someone that can be connected with the public and the north side in general.”

The City Council unanimously voted to fill the vacant seat, otherwise it would have been open for over a year.

The candidates for the seat are Joshua Zeug, Jessica Schoen, Randall Demars, and Nicholas Webber.

The council will vote on who will fill the seat in two weeks, and the new council member would be expected to begin serving on June 12.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Funeral to be held Friday for St. Croix County deputy killed in line of duty
AG JOSH KAUL
Attorney General Kaul Announces Distribution of $141 Million Settlement to Millions of Low-Income Americans Deceived by TurboTax Owner Intuit
Elizabeth Smith
Winona woman arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI, possessing methamphetamine
Ambulance
1 person dead after incident at 3M plant in Prairie Du Chien
Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Chick-fil-A food truck stops in Eau Claire Tuesday

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Eau Claire City Council Interviews Candidates
Eau Claire City Council Interviews Candidates
WAGNER TAILS: June and Amy