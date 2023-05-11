Eau Claire City Council interviews candidates for District 1 seat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The District 1 seat on the Eau Claire City Council is vacant, so Wednesday, council members interviewed potential candidates.

The seat opened up after Emily Berge assumed her role as City Council President.

District 1 is on the north side of Eau Claire, and is responsible for representing the north side of town during meetings.

“I really tried hard to be connected to the north side and the community in the neighborhood, so I would hope and I think that person will be connected, and I think knowing that if you run for City Council that you do represent the district, or the City at large,” Berge said. “I would hope that they would do that, and I think that the council will be looking for someone that can be connected with the public and the north side in general.”

The City Council unanimously voted to fill the vacant seat, otherwise it would have been open for over a year.

The candidates for the seat are Joshua Zeug, Jessica Schoen, Randall Demars, and Nicholas Webber.

The council will vote on who will fill the seat in two weeks, and the new council member would be expected to begin serving on June 12.

