A gradual cool down for Mother’s Day weekend with periodic chances for showers and storms

Sunshine was prevalent in our southern counties today, but clouds and a few spotty showers were found further north with temperatures staying above average in the 70s and low 80s. A weak front will remain positioned off to the south tonight as a deepening low pressure system slowly lifts across the Central Plains. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected locally with a stray shower not being ruled out late as overnight lows drop back into the mid and upper 50s. The work week will finish out with more clouds than sun, as well as small chances for an isolated shower or thunderstorm throughout the day as a weak front sits to the north with our main storm system still situated to the southwest. Cloud cover may hinder temperatures from reaching our forecast highs, but most locations should end up in the upper 70s and around 80.

Low pressure builds across the Plains with spotty showers/storms Friday (WEAU)

The start of this weekend will bring a continuation of spotty showers and storms as an upper-level low keeps our surface storm nearly stagnant over the Central and Eastern Plains. Many dry periods are expected, but high pressure over Canada will lead to a tightening pressure gradient overhead with increasing breezes from the east and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Our best chance for numerous to widespread showers looks to come Saturday night, and potentially linger into the first part of Mother’s Day with low pressure tracking south of Wisconsin. For now, it appears that we’ll start to dry things out during the afternoon with some filtered sunshine possible for mom and slightly cooler temperatures as highs reach into the mid-60s. Looking ahead to next week, the pattern will generally favor tranquil weather in Western Wisconsin as a large high pressure center moves across the Great Plains early in the week. Meanwhile on Tuesday, a cold front is forecast to drop out of Canada to the south, which may generate a stray shower or two but forecast guidance is not impressive with precipitation chances. The next area of high pressure will quickly follow on Wednesday with more sunshine. As for temperatures, we’ll mainly be in the low and mid-70s with northwest flow in place and a large trough dominating to the east.

