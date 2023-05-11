Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university

Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history. (Source: WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - It’s history in the making at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

Most 18-year-olds are getting ready to go to college, but 18-year-old Madison Ackley is graduating from college.

Ackley said she has always been ahead of her time.

“When I was in high school, I took many college courses and I had my mother help me map out the courses I needed to fulfill all of the requirements,” she said. “I took 18 to 21 credits per semester to get here.”

Ackley will be the youngest Native American and woman to ever graduate from UW-Stevens Point.

“It’s exciting to be able to be a part of history,” Ackley said.

At an age when most people are attending their senior prom, she’s applying for her first full-time job as a college graduate.

“I love numbers and I always have. My aunt is an accountant and I really look up to her. I want to be like her,” she said.

Ackley said she is also involved with the Native American Center and running her own business as an artist.

According to Ackley, she didn’t plan to complete her degree in just two years. But her inspiration became a reality about a year ago when she saw other seniors talking about graduation.

She decided to set that as a goal and is now scheduled to graduate on May 20.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve been looking forward to it for a while. I’m excited graduation is so close,” Ackley said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
1 person dead after incident at 3M plant in Prairie Du Chien
Krystamarie Ilizabeth Welch
Missing 22-year-old woman found safe
The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Funeral to be held Friday for St. Croix County deputy killed in line of duty
Elizabeth Smith
Winona woman arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI, possessing methamphetamine
Construction site at Chippewa Crossing in Chippewa Falls, WI
Construction underway at Chippewa Crossing with more businesses expected to be built

Latest News

FILE - Customers look over a Tesla Model Y Long-range on display at the Tesla Gallery on Feb....
Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says
U.S. Rep. George Santos is surrounded by media as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central...
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren’t ready to take that step
FILE - Former Indianapolis Colts player Pat McAfee announces the Colts' third round pick at the...
Favre ends lawsuit after sportscaster McAfee apologizes over ‘stealing from poor’ remark
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, May...
House Republicans set to pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto
Ambulance
Person identified in fatal Polk County 2-vehicle crash