Person identified in fatal Polk County 2-vehicle crash

VILLAGE OF DRESSER, Wis. (WEAU) - An updated media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office identifies the person who died in a Polk County two-vehicle crash as 62-year-old Patrick Boucher of Dresser, Wis.

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on May 8, 2023, at 11:11 a.m., authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 35 and Clark Road in the Village of Dresser, Wis.

The media release says it was determined that a pickup truck on Clark Road pulled into the path of a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 35. Both vehicles were occupied by only the drivers.

According to the media release, the driver of the northbound vehicle on Highway 35 suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken by ambulance with minor injuries.

This is the third fatality in Polk County this year, according to the media release.

