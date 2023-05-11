Sen. Baldwin speaks out against ‘dairy imitation proucts’

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is joining a group of lawmakers speaking out against FDA guidance on dairy products.

In Feb., the FDA released draft guidance that would allow plant-based products to continue to use dairy terms, despite not containing dairy. A bipartisan group including Senator Baldwin sent a letter to the FDA Commissioner calling for accurate labeling, and defining the nutritional differences between plant-based imitation products and dairy products.

Baldwin says imitation products are hurting Wis. farmers.

“As a Wisconsinite, our dairy farmers have faced a lot of headwinds in recent years. The last thing they need is to pile on with these plant-based alternatives, basically profiting off of dairy’s good name,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin introduced the Dairy Pride Act in Feb., which would create certain criteria products would have to meet in order to use dairy terms in their labeling. The legislation is still being considered by the Senate.

Additional information is available in a media release from Baldwin HERE.

