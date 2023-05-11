South Dakota sheriff’s deputy remembers fallen deputy Kaitie Leising as great coworker and friend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The funeral for fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy Kaitie Leising is set for Friday in Hudson.

While communities in Wisconsin mourn her death, an old colleague of Leising’s in South Dakota said she is being remembered by the community there as well.

For background, Leising worked for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office out of the post in Hill City before coming to work in Western Wisconsin.

“She was loved there as well. And I know that community is hurting as well,” said Senior Deputy Jim Waldrop, Leising’s former colleague and her friend.

The two worked with a third deputy as a team of three, serving a community with less than 900 people.

“If you came up here and asked about Deputy Leising, people would be like ‘who?’ But if you said ‘Kaitie? The deputy who was up here?’ Lots of people would know exactly who she was,” said Waldrop.

He said the three would often over lap in shifts, but it would make for a good opportunity to know each other.

In that time, Waldrop said he was able to tell the type of person, co-worker and friend Leising was.

“When she first started, she barely been any time up here, she switched schedules with me and she agreed to work Fridays and Saturdays instead of having those days off so I can have Fridays off so I can go to my son’s football games,” said Waldrop.

Among the good that Katie did for her team and the communities of Hill City and Pennington County, it is the small things Waldrop said he will remember the most.

“I still have a note, a hand written note that she wrote before she left. Because she was more computer savvy than I was. And, she would help me with all these computer things because it would make me crazy and she could tell,” said Waldrop. “And, she never made me feel stupid. Never once did she make me feel, stupid. And she signed it as 2A117, that was her call sign. To me, that 2A117 will always be Kaitie Leising.”

Waldrop said he hopes to keep that sign numbers as hers.

“If I had a vote, we should retire that. To honor her and have no one else wear that,” said Waldrop.

He said he hopes his memories of her helps people in Western Wisconsin cope with the loss as well.

“It’s gracious things like that I will always remember her for and I will always be grateful for. And if that’s the message I could send to her family and those who loved her out there, that’s what I really want them to know,” said Waldrop.

Funeral services for Leising are scheduled for Friday. Public visitation will be at Hudson High School from 9 a.m. to noon. The funeral is expected to start at 12:30 p.m. with a Law Enforcement service following the funeral in the parking lot.

You can watch the funeral on WEAU 13, here on weau.com and on our Facebook page.

