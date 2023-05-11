WAGNER TAILS: Amy and June

EAU CLAIRE AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Amy loves her toys and playing fetch. She insists on bringing one of her toys or balls wherever she goes.

Amy is about five years old and came to the Eau Claire County Humane Association from another shelter.

While she loves playing, Amy also loves cuddle time. She enjoys everyone she meets, and she seems to do well with other dogs, but she is looking for a cat-free home.

Thanks to a sponsorship from Markquart Motors, Amy’s adoption fee is already paid. Click HERE for adoption information.

--

You’re not seeing double, another brown dog with adorable ears is available for adoption. June is about a year old, and is available for adoption at the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

She enjoys playing with other dogs her size, which is around 30 pounds. June loves children and is full of energy, but she will do best in a home with older children who can understand her boundaries. Click HERE to have the adoption application emailed to you.

