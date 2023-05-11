Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in two counties

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol(Max Cotton)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Thursday, May 11

  • I-94 – Dunn County

Friday, May 12

  • WIS 35 – Buffalo County

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.

