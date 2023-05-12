2 sentenced for roles in shootings after 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game that left 17 people wounded

Two people have been sentenced for their roles in a series of shootings that left at least 17 people wounded near the Fiserv Forum after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game in May 2022
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two Milwaukee residents were sentenced Thursday for their roles in a series of shootings that left at least 17 people wounded near the Fiserv Forum after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game in May 2022.

Marquise Jackson, 25, was sentenced to 22 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury.

Alexus Jackson-Milton, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Police have said the shootings stemmed from a long-standing dispute between two groups.

Two other men have pleaded guilty in connection with the shootings. One was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

