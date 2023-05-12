Biology teacher at Unity High School named a 2024 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is announcing that five educators from across Wis. have been named 2024 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Brian Collins, a Biology Teacher at Unity High School with Unity School District, is one of those named.

The media release states, “Collins has taught general biology, AP biology, environmental biology, human anatomy/physiology, ecology, zoology, and ornithology at Unity for about 22 years. He has used the school forest for research and innovative learning opportunities, and even has his own collection of “birds on a stick” in his classroom. Collins has coached football and powerlifting at the schools, has been a participant of Unity’s Ojibwe Language Revitalization Club, and has chaired the Professional Staff Development Committee. He continues his passion for birds and photography every summer as a contract biologist working all over Wisconsin for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which he shares in his classroom.”

“It has been an honor to travel across Wisconsin and celebrate these teachers,” State Superintendent, Dr. Jill Underly, said in the media release.

