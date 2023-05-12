Chippewa County Historical Society bringing back ‘Past Passed Here’ event

Chippewa County Historical Society- The past passed here event
Chippewa County Historical Society- The past passed here event(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Historical Society is bringing back “Past Passed Here.”

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Historical Society, the Society’s fur-trade and logging-era re-enactment is back on the calendar for the public. The media release says event goers can expect to experience a variety of demonstrators including blacksmiths, cast-iron cooking, fiber art making, fur traders and wood carvers, and several hands-on activities.

The event is scheduled for May 12 - 14, 2023, located at Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls on Bridgewater Avenue.

Hours of the event are scheduled for Friday, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Admission per person is $5, family $15, age five and under free.

