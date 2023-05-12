Crosstown softball game supports autism awareness and Miracle League

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday’s rivalry softball game between Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial served as an awareness event for autism, as well as a fundraiser for the Miracle League.

Before the game, North coach and Sherman Elementary special needs teacher Kelsie Fitch spoke on the event, while Miracle League members threw out the first pitch and ran the bases.

“That was so special for me because I love those kids so much, and just, you know, I tell stories every day and I talk about my experience at school with my team,” said Fitch. “For them to just be able to like, be a part of that was wonderful.”

Eau Claire North softball players joined the kids for the pregame jaunt around the bases, as did the entire Eau Claire Memorial team.

“I thought it was really awesome,” said North senior Janaya Goldbach. “It just shows that even though we’re rivals, it just shows that we can still come together, and we can do things that help the community, and just make people feel good about themselves.”

The Miracle League is a baseball and softball league tailored to kids with disabilities, an important organization to Fitch.

“Most of my kids are in Miracle League, and Miracle League is just a wonderful program for kids with all abilities to be able to go out and play baseball or softball or whatever you want to play, but get out on the field,” said Fitch. “It’s great for families to be able to go out and support their kiddos, and they’re a part of something, and a part of a team.”

Tonight’s game also acted as a fundraiser, with Jacobson’s Market donating brats to be sold, with all proceeds going to the Miracle League. To further support the organization, Fitch encourages those interested to join the buddy program.

“Really just sign up to be a buddy,” Fitch said. “Kids cannot play if they do not have their buddy there, so you can sign up to be a buddy. If you cannot commit to every week, that is okay, you can sign up to be a sub.”

On a night dedicated to competition, Eau Claire athletes demonstrated their compassion.

“I think Eau Claire we have really great kids, and the Eau Claire school district does a good job at having you know, including all kids in things and people are comfortable with each other.”

Following the pregame ceremony, North took the victory over Memorial 9-0.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.