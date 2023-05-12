DNR warden paddles his way to save bald eagle in Green Lake Co.

GREEN LAKE Co., Wis. (WMTV) – A Wisconsin conservation warden went the extra mile to ensure a bald eagle who was in apparent distress got the care it needed.

The Dept. of Natural Resources and warden Ben Mott were alerted on May 4 that an eagle that appeared to be injured was seen around Big Green Lake, in Green Lake Co., the agency wrote in a Facebook post. The bird could not fly and had been bouncing around the lake.

Mott tried to corral the eagle from the shore, but when he could not reach the bird, he went for his kayak, the post stated. The DNR warden paddled his way to the downed tree in the lake upon which the bald eagle was perched.

After Mott brought his new feathered friend back to dry land, the eagle was moved to the Raptor Education Group to be checked out and treated, DNR reported. The agency added the bird is expected to recover.

Pointing out that this all happened on May the Fourth, the DNR added that the force was strong with Warden Mott that day.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.