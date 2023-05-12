Packers sign Simone Biles’ husband former Texans’ safety Jonathan Owens

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers(NFL)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers signed Jonathan Owens. The former Houston Texans’ safety recently wed U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles shared the news Friday on Instagram with photos of Owens signing a contract and the couple pictured at Lambeau Field.

Owens and Biles tied the knot on April 22.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Friday.

Last season, Owens set career marks across the board with 17 games started, 125 tackles, 84 solo tackles, a sack, a QB hit and four passes defended. He will wear No. 34 for the Packers..

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in two counties
Eau Claire Development Plan July 18 2022
Chili’s no longer coming to Eau Claire
Ambulance
Person identified in fatal Polk County 2-vehicle crash
Farmers react to new sustainability law
Farmers react to Gov. Evers passing Wisconsin Act 5
The 29-year-old St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed in the line of...
Funeral held Friday for St. Croix County deputy Kaitie Leising

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
classroom
Biology teacher at Unity High School named a 2024 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year
USDA ranger planting tree
USDA and volunteers team up to replant storm damaged forest areas in Northern Wisconsin
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/12/2023 Noon
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/12/2023 Noon