Rice Lake athlete wins national leadership award

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rice Lake’s Thomas Richter thought he was going to a normal team meeting on Thursday, but instead found out he was an honoree of the 2023 “Green 13″ award for athletic leadership.

The award is given each year to 13 individuals across the country who have “shown exceptional leadership and character both on and off the field”.

The award is given out by Lead ‘Em Up, which according to their company website “is a dynamic and engaging leadership program used by youth, high school, and college sports teams all over the country.”

Richter, who is a senior at Rice Lake, plays on the boys basketball and baseball teams for the Warriors.

Highly regarded by his coaches and teammates, Thomas understands his role as a leader on both teams.

“I believe it’s just someone who believes in their teammates and has that great connection with their teammates. They’re able to bring their teammates together while chips are down and things aren’t going their way. Leadership is just a thing to hold your teammates accountable and just keep the ship moving if things are going your way or not at the same time.”

Rice Lake head basketball coach Kevin Orr thinks Richter was a perfect fit for this award.

“Being a great teammate is what people are going to remember you by. Thomas is just picking guys up. He understands his role. He’s just a phenomenal young man. And it’s really well deserving of an award like this.”

Not only did Thomas earn the award, he also earned Chick-fil-a for a year, as they are the sponsor of the honor.

