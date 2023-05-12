Several people hurt in vehicle vs. horse and buggy crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF PIGEON, Wis. (WEAU) - Several people are hurt after a vehicle vs. horse and buggy crash in Trempealeau County Thursday.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on May 11, 2023, around 5:40 p.m. authorities received a report of a car vs. horse and buggy crash on U.S. Highway 53-121 at Brittani Lane in the Town of Pigeon.

The media release says investigation shows an SUV was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 53-121 when it hit the rear of a horse and buggy that was in the southbound lane. The horse and buggy were waiting for oncoming traffic before turning left into a private drive across from Brittani Lane when it was hit.

According to the media release, eight occupants were in the buggy. Six of the occupants were juveniles. Two of the juveniles are believed to have been ejected out of the buggy. All eight occupants suffered injuries. One of the juveniles that was ejected was flown to UW-Madison Hospital for the injuries they suffered.

The media release says the horse pulling the buggy was also hurt. There was only one occupant in the SUV who was not reported to be hurt.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was Whitehall Police Department, Whitehall Fire Department, Pigeon Falls Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance Service, and Life Link.

The incident is under investigation.

