SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 11th

By Philip Choroser
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial took part in an Autism Awareness softball game.

UW-Eau Claire softball kicked off their postseason run against UW-La Crosse.

In prep baseball, Eau Claire Memorial hosted Menomonie.

The Old Abes also led the way at the Rice Lake Invitational golf tournament.

Rice Lake senior Thomas Richter was named as a recipient of the Green 13 leadership award.

Also, Altoona boys tennis took Chippewa Falls.

