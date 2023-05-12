SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 11th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial took part in an Autism Awareness softball game.

UW-Eau Claire softball kicked off their postseason run against UW-La Crosse.

In prep baseball, Eau Claire Memorial hosted Menomonie.

The Old Abes also led the way at the Rice Lake Invitational golf tournament.

Rice Lake senior Thomas Richter was named as a recipient of the Green 13 leadership award.

Also, Altoona boys tennis took Chippewa Falls.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.