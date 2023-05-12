SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 11th
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial took part in an Autism Awareness softball game.
UW-Eau Claire softball kicked off their postseason run against UW-La Crosse.
In prep baseball, Eau Claire Memorial hosted Menomonie.
The Old Abes also led the way at the Rice Lake Invitational golf tournament.
Rice Lake senior Thomas Richter was named as a recipient of the Green 13 leadership award.
Also, Altoona boys tennis took Chippewa Falls.
