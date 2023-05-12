USDA and volunteers team up to replant storm damaged forest areas in Northern Wisconsin

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Forest Service (USDA) is partnering with “Trees For Tomorrow” to replant trees in the areas of Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest on May 19,2023. The area was hit badly by severe storms in the summer of 2021, and many trees were lost as a result.

Volunteers who wish to participate in the replanting effort and possibly installing some fencing are welcome and may register with USDA Forest Service District Ranger Chad Kirschbaum at (715) 525-2076.

Kirschbaum has already enlisted support.

“We are excited and thankful to have help from Boy Scout Troops 601 Eagle River and 660 Rhinelander and the community in getting phase one of the project completed,” he said. “When the whole community gets involved that sets us on an even stronger course as we work together to grow back better in storm-affected parts of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.”

The overall goal is to plant 3,100 trees.

“Trees For Tomorrow” is a nonprofit environmental center specializing in day and overnight environmental education programs for K-12 school groups, youth groups, and families. Trees For Tomorrow’s campus, located in Eagle River, Wisconsin, includes National Forest property under permit from the USDA Forest Service.

For more information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, please visit the website at www.fs.usda.gov/CNNF or follow updates on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CNNF002 and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CNNF002.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.