Baraboo woman arrested on suspicion of OWI-5th offense

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Baraboo woman has been arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 5th offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a state trooper saw a vehicle with an equipment violation on I-94/90 Saturday morning around 3:15 a.m. The release states when troopers pulled over the vehicle, they noticed signs of impairment in the driver, 21-year-old Bonnie J. Frogg. After conducting a field sobriety test, the state trooper arrested Frogg for suspected OWI. The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine was also found in the vehicle after a probable cause search.

Frogg was taken to the Juneau County Jail.

