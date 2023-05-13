Baraboo woman arrested on suspicion of OWI-5th offense

The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states a white, powdery substance believed to be...
The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine was also found in the vehicle after a probable cause search.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WEAU staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Baraboo woman has been arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 5th offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a state trooper saw a vehicle with an equipment violation on I-94/90 Saturday morning around 3:15 a.m. The release states when troopers pulled over the vehicle, they noticed signs of impairment in the driver, 21-year-old Bonnie J. Frogg. After conducting a field sobriety test, the state trooper arrested Frogg for suspected OWI. The release from the Wisconsin State Patrol states a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine was also found in the vehicle after a probable cause search.

Frogg was taken to the Juneau County Jail.

