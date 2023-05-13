Community holds fundraiser for boy diagnosed with rare genetic condition

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County family is getting support through the community after one of their young is diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

“It’s hard. I can’t stay at people’s houses, because you never know when it’s going to happen. It could happen at a friend’s house, it could happen anywhere. I just want to be a normal kid. So, it’s hard when you’ve been intubated so many times,” said Aidan Gregor. He is living who the community is rallying behind.

Aidan’s family describes him as a happy and physically active kid, but just last Christmas Eve his life changed forever.

“He was diagnosed recently with hereditary angioedena type 7. He is 1 of 4 people in the world that have this disorder so far,” said Tonya Gregor, Aiden’s mother.

Family, friends and neighbors are helping raise money for Aidan’s medical journey. A display board at the fundraiser showed Aidan’s journey so far, showing that Aidan had been airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minnesota several times.

The condition known as HAE for short tends to cause swelling in areas of the body, and in Aidan’s case, his tongue and throat.

After many doses of epinephrine during his first episode of HAE, it was clear something was wrong.

“It was quickly decided that he need to be intubated. Which was the first time that we knew that something was up with him that was out of the ordinary,” said Kathie Klinger-Berg, Aidan’s grandmother.

Aidan said his geneticist had a hard time diagnosing him, only being able to do so in April.

With it also came the reality of how expensive it is to save Aidan when the condition is triggered.

“Aiden’s particular rescue medication that we hope will work is $33,000 a dose,” said Kathie.

Needless to say, it has been hard on the family.

“It’s scary as a parent because you obviously don’t want to see your kid die. Just give him the best help you can and give him the best resources you can,” said Nick Gregor, Aidan’s father.

“It’s just kind of scary sometimes something could happen in the middle of the night and won’t be able to tell someone. You just never know what could happen,” said Keyton Berg, Aidan’s brother.

Aidan does his best to keep his head up in the face of a difficult turn in his life.

“I just got to take it slow sometimes. Take it step by step. I can’t really go too hard on myself,” said Aidan.

For now he and his family continue to rely on the support of the community.

The family is hoping to make it to Orland for a convention about the condition in the hopes of learning more about HAE and meeting people living with it.

There is an account set up in Aidan’s name at Independence Bank in Lake Hallie, you can donate money there to help the family with expenses coming from Aidan’s medical journey.

